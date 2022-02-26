WWE SmackDown Flops and Hits: Brock Lesnar destroys Roman Reigns’ ego, former world champions desperately seek redemption 

WWE SmackDown delivered an engaging show this week. The episode had its highs and lows. However, the positives outweigh the flaws when it comes to setting the tone for the road to WrestleMania.

The show's opening segment saw Sonya Deville launch an attack on Ronda Rousey. As a result, a singles match was booked between the two superstars for next week.

Additionally, we also saw Team B.A.D. reunite as WWE Superstars Sasha Banks and Naomi joined forces to let everyone know that they will be challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championships shortly.

Here, we look at the biggest flops and hits from WWE SmackDown tonight. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 Hit on WWE SmackDown: Brock Lesnar

This week, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar paid a short visit to Universal champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown. The two superstars met for the contract signing in the main event. As has always been the case, the inking of the name on the dotted line is far from a peaceful event. The Beast Incarnate successfully got under Reigns' skin by challenging his authority.

An agitated Roman Reigns cut a promo to assert that the blue brand belongs to him, with all its good and bad. He also had several "security personnel" inside the ring, hoping to keep the tides in his favor. However, they were no match for Lesnar, who eventually lost his cool and destroyed most of the people inside the ring.

From flinging a chair at one of the men to attacking several with a huge table, The Beast Incarnate went from zero to a hundred in the blink of an eye. The Tribal Chief and the other members of The Bloodline quickly escaped from Lesnar's reach and looked at the beast with horror in their eyes.

The WWE Champion then smiled at his future opponent, sending a clear message to his entire entourage.

The great thing about this segment was Brock Lesnar's booking as a babyface. The more heroic he looks, the better he makes Roman Reigns look like atop heel, which is the long-term goal anyway.

It was confirmed on WWE SmackDown tonight that Reigns and Lesnar will compete in a winner-takes-all title unification match at WrestleMania 38. The stakes increase every week, and the creative team has done well in building up this feud to justify the tag "Biggest WrestleMania Match of all time."

Before The Show of Shows, Brock Lesnar is scheduled to put his WWE Championship on the line next Saturday. The company has not yet revealed who would be his challenger, but there are several exciting options to explore from the current roster.

