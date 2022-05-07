"Targeted yet again" – WWE veteran and former NXT Women's Champion claim they are being victimized at the expense of Sasha Banks

WWE stars Natalya & Shayna Baszler sent a warning to Sasha Banks & Naomi. In the aftermath of The Queen of Spades’ win over Banks on SmackDown, she, alongside her partner Nattie, put The Boss & Glow connection on notice.

For weeks, Natalya & Baszler have been chasing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. The two even challenged for the tag titles at WrestleMania 38 in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

In a backstage interview, Natalya initially claimed that she and Baszler were being ’victimized.' The WWE veteran said they were once again targeted on the night:

“We’re both being victimized as per usual, and I’m not surprised but when you’re this good, everybody wants a piece of you. And after Shayna got the win, fair and square we were targeted yet again.”

Baszler also spoke about her showdown with Banks. The former NXT Women's Champion said post-match action doesn't matter. Baszler added that she and Nattie are capable of becoming the next Women's Tag Team Champions:

“What happened after the match doesn’t matter, what matters is that we have a win and showed that we can be the tag team champions. And not only did we show we can beat them, but we also showed exactly what our strategy is going into a title match next week. We’re going to tear them apart, limb by limb.”

Check out Baszler and Nattie’s backstage interview below:

WWE @WWE EXCLUSIVE: Although @NatbyNature says she and @QoSBaszler were “victimized” by the Women’s Tag Team Champions, they are poised to take the titles next week on #SmackDown EXCLUSIVE: Although @NatbyNature says she and @QoSBaszler were “victimized” by the Women’s Tag Team Champions, they are poised to take the titles next week on #SmackDown. https://t.co/KECFklrIU1

Sasha Banks recently claimed she wants to face Roman Reigns

Sasha Banks is regarded as one of the most dominant figures in the WWE women's division. Similarly, Roman Reigns has been at the top of his game.

In a rather surprising comment made by The Boss, Banks admitted she'd like to face The Tribal Chief in a dream match. Before her bout against Shayna Baszler on SmackDown, Banks made a surprise visit to Brooklyn Middle School and had a great time interacting with the students.

She was asked who her dream opponent in WWE is. The reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champion responded by saying:

“Roman Reigns! I sit on the other end. There’s two sides of the table: Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks.”

Are you currently enjoying Sasha Banks' run as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Naomi? Sound off in the comment section below!

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Abhinav Singh