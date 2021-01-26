Natalya talks about her friendship with The Great Khali and WWE Superstar Spectacle (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Natalya recently joined Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta for an exclusive interview ahead of WWE Superstar Spectacle. During the conversation, Natalya revealed how she is so excited about the show. Natalya also spoke about her friendship with The Great Khali, whom she once used to manage.

"I'm so excited for the Superstar Spectacle. The Great Khali is one of my closest friends in wrestling and you know we had that partnership with WWE when I used to manage him. He's somebody that's super proud of his Indian descent and I was super close to him so I was able to witness that."

"Being a part of Superstar Spectacle for me is huge" - Natalya on the upcoming event

Natalya will be teaming up with former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley at WWE Superstar Spectacle to take on Charlotte Flair and Sareena Sandhu. Natalya revealed how much huge it is for her to be a part of the show.

"Being a part of Superstar Spectacle for me is huge. Teaming up with Bayley, we take on Charlotte Flair and Sareena, it's huge. And we understood, especially as the women of WWE, top females in WWE, we understood the magnitude that this event has or this event will have in India. We went out there and we left it all in the ring and it was so special to be able to work with the best of the best in WWE, but also Sareena, who is trained by the same person that trained Bayley. So, it was really cool and she was really cool. It just reminded me so much of how much I love fans over in India and how special this is gonna be for them."

WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX on India’s Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi.

If any quotes are used from this article, please give a H/T to SK Wrestling and link back to this article.