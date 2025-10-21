Natalya tears up as she reflects on complex relationship with late father

Natalya got emotional while talking about her complicated relationship with her father, Jim Neidhart. Jim passed away in August 2018 after an accident at his home.

Niedhart was part of the legendary Hart Foundation as he made his name as a tag team star alongside Bret Hart. His daughter, Natalya, now carries his wrestling legacy.

During an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the Queen of Harts discussed her relationship with her late father. She said she never feels her father is gone as she goes through his photos and text messages.

"You know what's funny is that I don't even feel like my dad is gone at all. I just I talk to him all the time. I see his photos. I see his pictures. I look at his old text messages. And I just think that especially in writing this book, I think so many people are going to look at my dad differently because I dedicated my book to my dad," she said.

She then talked about the "complex" relationship she shared with him and struggled to hold back tears.

"We had a complex relationship, but I loved him so much, and I would fight for him. I would fight for my dad until the end. But he wasn't perfect, and he also wasn't a great parent. He did the best that he could. My dad did honestly the best that he could with his physical, mental capabilities," she added.

Natalya said her father was suffering from CTE

During the interview, Natalya talked about her father struggling with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

She said that her father was going through the "hardest times of his life" and wasn't stable. She revealed that Jim Neidhart lived most of his adult life with a brain injury, which no one knew about earlier.

Sadly, on August 13, 2018, the WWE Hall of Famer fell at his home in Wesley Chapel, Florida, and struck his head and later succumbed to his injury.

