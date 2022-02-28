Natalya teases in-ring return of fellow WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Natalya teased wrestling fans via social media regarding the possibility of Paige's return.

In 2011, Paige signed with WWE at the age of 18. During her in-ring career, the English-born star became the first-ever WWE Superstar to win both the NXT Women's Championship and the Diva's title. Sadly though, after a litany of neck injuries, Paige retired from in-ring action.

However, in recent years, many performers, like Edge and Daniel Bryan, proved it's possible to return after a seemingly career-ending injury. Paige has been vocal in recent years about wanting to get back in the ring and this past weekend, she posted a snapshot of her match against Natalya, one of her favorite opponents.

Paige's Instagram post prompted Natalya to respond with a hint at a possible rematch between the two superstars somewhere down the line:

"Awww you’re one of my all time favorites to wrestle!!!!! Can’t wait to do it again." (H/T - Instagram)

Whilst Paige was a pioneer in WWE's Women's Revolution, she never got to take part in the historical moments that transpired in recent years due to the injuries she picked up along the way.

Natalya has been training a current WWE Superstar at The Hart Dungeon

A superstar that has vastly improved this past year is Liv Morgan.

One of the people who recognized Morgan's improvements is Natalya who, in a recent interview with Jonathan Hood on Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday, said the former Riott Squad member has recently been training at The Hart Dungeon:

"A lot of really talented men and women come and train with us, Liv Morgan being one of them. I was so proud to see Liv put her skills to the test. A lot of the things that she’s been working on in the dungeon, she did in her match last Monday with Becky Lynch as they main evented RAW, which was really cool.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Currently, Liv Morgan is one of the top stars in the RAW Women's division. Most recently, she was part of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match alongside Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., and Doudrop. Morgan was eliminated by Bliss, and the bout was ultimately won by Bianca Belair.

Does Nattie get enough credit from fans for the effort she puts in behind the scenes with young talents like Liv Morgan and others? Let us know in the comments section below!

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh