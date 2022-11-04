Natalya has had countless matches in her WWE career, but she's always excited for her next one.

One of her past opponents, former WWE Superstar Cherry, recently took to social media to auction off a signed WWE Live Event program. Tweeting out:

"So I would like to do an auction for this rare WWE live event program. Bidding starts at $50. Winner pays shipping of $10. Please reply to this thread with your bid. Bidding will end Sunday Nov 6th 5pm est. only serious inquires please *cherry emoji* *rollerskates emoji* yes I will personalize it," Cherry wrote.

WWE SmackDown Superstar Natalya caught wind of this auction and offered to bid on the item herself, but only if Cherry would accept having a match with her so she could put her in the Sharpshooter once again. Tweeting out:

"If I bid the most on this item, can I please put you in the sharpshooter again?! No holds barred at my place @FmrDivaCherry *tongue sticking out winking emoji*," Nattie replied.

Cherry responds to Natalya's challenge

Natalya and Cherry are no strangers to one another inside the squared circle.

In 2008, Nattie and Cherry squared off against each other ten separate times across RAW, SmackDown, and monthly WWE pay-per-views. However, only two of these matches were one-on-one encounters.

Cherry accepted Nattie's challenge but warned her that she might not be able to outbid her fans because they are "loyal and savage." Tweeting out:

"Sure but you better hope you outbid my fans because they are loyal and savage!!!!! *dollar sign emoji* *cherry emoji* *double heart emoji*," Cherry wrote in response.

What do you make of this back and forth between Nattie and Cherry? Would you like to see these two women wrestle again in a WWE ring? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

