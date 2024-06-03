Natalya teases potential 4th generation WWE superstar

Natalya is a third-generation wrestler, the grandson of Stu Hart, and the daughter of Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart. The current WWE superstar recently teased a potential fourth-generation wrestler from the great Hart Family dynasty.

In a post on his social media account, Nattie's husband and former WWE star Tyson Kidd shared a video on his Instagram story. It was originally from his wife, who took a video of Kidd and their nephew Maddox in a collar and elbow tie-up.

"Maddox and uncle Teege @tjwilson711 4th generation," the Queen of Harts wrote.

Maddox is Maddox Culberth, the son of Kristen "Muffy" Neidhart and Adam Culbert. "Muffy" is the youngest daughter of Jim Neidhart and the younger sister of Nattie. They have an older sister named Jennifer, who goes by Jenni Neidhart.

If Maddox wants to follow in the footsteps of his great-grandfather, grandfather, and aunt, he's in the perfect family to thrive in wrestling. The Hart Family has produced a lot of great wrestlers, while the original patriarch Stu Hart helped train a ton of legends such as his sons Bret and Owen Hart, Davey Boy Smith, Chris Jericho, Edge, Chrisitan, Lance Storm, and more.

Natalya and Tyson Kidd also established their own wrestling training facility called Dungeon 2.0., so Maddox will have plenty of support when he decides to pursue professional wrestling. And if he becomes a WWE superstar, he'll join Ava Raine as the only fourth-generation wrestlers in the company.

For those who don't know, Raine is the great-granddaughter of The High Chief Peter Maivia, the granddaughter of Rocky Johnson, and the daughter of The Rock. She's currently in NXT serving as the brand's general manager.

Natalya on opening up the Dungeon 2.0

Natalya and Tyson Kidd opened up their wrestling training facility in Florida last year in an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was very happy about Dungeon 2.0 and how it resembles the old Hart Family Dungeon in Calgary, Canada.

"I'm very proud of what we do. It's funny because Gail Kim said to me the other day, she's like, 'I've got somebody that wants to come down. What's the fee?' I was like, 'TJ and I, we don't charge anything.' We spend a lot of money renting out the space for our dungeon there. It's just a ring, no air conditioning and a bathroom in a warehouse. We love this gritty environment because that's what the original dungeon was. People come from around the world to train in our dungeon," Natalya said.

Some of the wrestlers who improve their in-ring skills at the Dungeon 2.0 include Angelo Dawkins and Liv Morgan.