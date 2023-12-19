Natalya, Top Dolla, Misha Montana, & others send support to Lana aka CJ Perry after she announces she needs serious surgery

Former WWE star Lana, aka CJ Perry, is suffering from a severe medical condition, one which she shared publicly with her fans and colleagues on Twitter. Now, Natalya, Top Dolla, Matt Riddle's partner Misha Montana, and other WWE fans have reacted to the same, sending her support.

Perry took to Twitter to announce that she was not in good condition. She revealed that she had been in the emergency room and hospital for the last 50 hours. This came after she had apologized for missing CMLL and AEW shows thanks to the infection two days ago. She said that she was looking forward to debuting in Mexico with Andrade in the future, but an infection on her small finger had spread to her arm.

The star added that the infection was worse than before and that she was going into surgery, sending a request to everyone to keep her in their thoughts and prayers. Click HERE to see the tweet.

That's exactly how the wrestling world responded with Natalya, former WWE star Top Dolla, and Matt Riddle's partner Misha Montana, among others, sending her support and wishes before her surgery.

A lot of people sent messages to Lana

Fans also wished Perry well, sending her love and support on Twitter.

We at Sportskeeda wish Lana, aka CJ Perry, a swift recovery and a successful surgery.