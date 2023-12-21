Natalya trains with former US Champion's sons; one of them has reportedly signed with WWE

Natalya recently trained with a WWE veteran's two sons and shared a heartfelt message on Twitter.

Fit Finlay worked for WCW between 1996 and 2001 and had a stint in WWE during 2001-11. He currently works for WWE as a trainer/assistant coach. Finlay's son David is now signed to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. His other son, Brogan, trained briefly at the NJPW dojo before the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent report stated that he has already signed a deal with WWE.

In a new picture that Natalya shared on her Twitter handle, she can be seen hanging out with Brogan and David Finlay. The WWE Superstar trained with the duo and had the following message for them in the caption of her post:

"Such an awesome practice tonight with David and Brogan Finlay. Absolute Workhorses. I love training with people who inspire me to be my best. No shortcuts. Just hard work. #grateful #inspired," she wrote.

Natalya has nothing but respect and admiration for Finlay

Finlay did quite well as a heel during his run as an active WWE Superstar in the 2000s. He won the United States Championship once. He also won the WCW World Television Title once during his stint in WCW.

Finlay garnered the respect of a long list of WWE Superstars during his run as a trainer. Here's The Queen of Hart's tweet from last year praising the legend:

“Last night’s @WWENXT was a very special show dominated by women. The man who laid down the foundation for the women in @WWE to have what we have today is Fit Finlay,” Natalya wrote. “What a privilege it was to work with him last night and be a part of the magic he creates. @ringfox1”

The Stamford-based promotion currently houses several second-generation young guns. Now that Brogan has reportedly signed a deal with WWE, it remains to be seen if David will officially make his way to the promotion somewhere down the line.

