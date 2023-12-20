Natalya, Trish Stratus and several other wrestling names react to WWE legend looking jacked at 53

Several wrestling personalities reacted to a WWE legend looking jacked at 53.

The name in question is Rob Van Dam. The former WWE Champion celebrated his fifty-third birthday on December 18. The veteran has wrestled all across the globe in a career spanning over three decades. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

RVD took to his Instagram to share a shirtless picture of himself on the occasion of his birthday. The former ECW World Heavyweight Champion stated that he was following Chris Jericho's tradition of posting shirtless photographs on his birthday. He also thanked everyone for their birthday wishes. Various wrestlers from different promotions reacted to the Instagram post:

"Thanks for all the birthday wishes, everyone! In the tradition of the annual @chrisjerichofozzy shirtless birthday selfie, I present to you…53. 🤘," he wrote.

Rob Van Dam opens up on how Paul Heyman advised him to appear in WWE instead of joining WCW

Rob Van Dam was a part of ECW between 1996 and 2001. The former Money In The Bank Winner felt underappreciated during his run and considered joining WCW. Paul Heyman, the owner of ECW, advised RVD to stay and appear on WWE programming instead, as he had developed a good relationship with Vince McMahon.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, the former Intercontinental champion recalled the conversation he had with Paul Heyman during that time:

"I had a job offer from WCW. Paul was making me feel underappreciated. I was like, 'Well, of course I've gotta consider this. It's for a lot more money. There's a good chance they're gonna respect me. This could be good for my career.'"

Rob Van Dam further stated how Paul Heyman asked him to stay in ECW while also appearing on WWE television:

"Paul was like, 'What can I do to make you stay?' Then he was like, 'What if I could get you on WW…' I guess it was [WW]F then. 'Everyone would think you're on WCW, but we swerve them.' I was like, 'That sounds great, but how are you gonna do that?' I didn't know they'd already had this relationship going."

