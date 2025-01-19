Natalya, Victoria, and many others react as WWE veteran's daughter welcomes twins

Several WWE personalities and other stars have sent congratulatory messages to Brooke Hogan on Instagram. Brooke, Hulk Hogan's daughter, has given birth to twins.

Brooke Hogan was seen on WWE TV in 2006 when Hulk Hogan was feuding with Randy Orton. She was also heavily featured on TNA Wrestling TV between 2012 and 2013.

In a new Instagram post, Brooke Hogan announced she gave birth to twins on January 15, 2025. Her post received messages from several wrestling personalities, as seen below:

"So... just been staying off socials cooking these two cuties. 💙Oliver Andrew Oleksy + Molly Gene Oleksy 🩷 Born Jan 15, 2025. Our hearts have been made whole by the arrival of these two sweet souls we get to love. God is good."

What happened during Brooke Hogan's WWE appearance in 2006?

Brooke appeared at Saturday Night's Main Event with her father Hulk Hogan in mid-2006. Randy Orton approached them and began flirting with Brooke. He then challenged The Hulkster to a match at SummerSlam 2006. Orton went on to hit an RKO on Hogan in the parking lot.

After the altercation, Orton and Hogan kicked off a feud heading into The Biggest Party of the Summer. The Viper later appeared on RAW and brought along Hogan's fake family, including a fake Brooke Hogan. He finally wrestled the Hall of Famer at SummerSlam 2006 in a match that lasted just over 10 minutes. In the end, Orton lost to The Hulkster in a finish that left many fans unhappy.

Fans were expecting to see the veteran putting over the then-upstart. This match is notable for being Hulk Hogan's last outing in a World Wrestling Entertainment ring. He never wrestled for the Stamford-based promotion following SummerSlam but did compete on multiple occasions in TNA Wrestling.

