SmackDown star says Vince McMahon approved her pitch even though he disliked it

Natalya has recalled how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon did not originally want to use The Hart Dynasty as a tag team on WWE television.

The Hart Dynasty (David Hart Smith, Tyson Kidd, and Natalya) joined forces in WWE’s Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) developmental system from 2007 to 2009. After a spell in ECW, they worked together on RAW and SmackDown before separating in 2010.

Speaking on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, Natalya praised Vince McMahon for recently allowing her to team up with Tamina. She also revealed that WWE’s top decision-maker agreed to her Hart Dynasty idea, even though he did not like it.

“Whenever I’ve pitched anything to Vince, he’s always given me a chance,” Natalya said. “He’s always heard me out, he’s always let me show him. Even if he didn’t agree with it, when we were The Hart Dynasty, The Hart Dynasty was never supposed to be. I went to Vince in Nashville and I said to Vince, ‘I have an idea.’ He’s like, ‘Okay, what is it?’ He actually didn’t want to go with it, and I said, ‘Please, just give me a chance. Let me show you, let us show you what we can do.’ And he goes, ‘Nattie, because you came to me, I’m gonna give you a chance.’ And he did.”

David Hart Smith and Tyson Kidd defeated The Big Show and The Miz to win the Unified Tag Team Championship on the April 26, 2010 episode of RAW. They held the titles, renamed the WWE Tag Team Championship during their reign, for 146 days.

Vince McMahon's reaction to Natalya and Tamina’s title win

Vince McMahon approved Natalya and Tamina's tag team idea

Natalya’s husband, TJ Wilson (a.k.a. Tyson Kidd), produces the majority of WWE’s women’s matches. Natalya also revealed on Renee Paquette’s podcast that Wilson is the person who came up with the idea of her and Tamina becoming a tag team.

The veteran duo recently defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on SmackDown to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

When they returned backstage after the match, Natalya said Vince McMahon reacted to her and Tamina’s title win by simply saying, “We did it.”

