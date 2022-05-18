Natalya wants a one-on-one match against this NXT 2.0 star

WWE Superstar Natalya has shown interest in a one-on-one match against one of NXT 2.0's quickest rising stars.

The two-time women's champion recently appeared on NXT 2.0, where she attacked Cora Jade and challenged her to a match. The eventual match at NXT Spring Breakin' on April 19 turned into a tag team match. Jade teamed up with Nikkita Lyons to take on The Queen of Harts and Lash Legend, with the face team of Cora and Lyons picking up the win.

The 39-year-old has since been triumphant in a one-on-one match against Cora Jade.

The WWE veteran has now expressed her desire to face NXT star Nikkita Lyons. She recently replied to a clip from Lyons' appearance on the Out of Charater podcast with Ryan Satin. The NXT star was seen praising the veteran and claiming that she enjoyed working with her.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion tweeted to to say that she wants a singles match against her and wants to know how flexible Lyons really is.

"I want a singles against you, @nikkita_wwe! I’ll say a prayer to the Wrestling Gods. (Plus I need to find out how flexible you really are…)," Natalya tweeted.

Natalya is among several main-roster stars to appear in NXT in the past few years

Former world champion Dolph Ziggler also appeared on the developmental brand earlier this year. He made a surprise appearance to challenge NXT Champion Bron Breakker and was engaged in a feud with the latter and Tommaso Ciampa. He won the title at Stand and Deliver before losing it to Breakker on the RAW after WrestleMania.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I came here (NXT) to scout talent and two weeks later I’m the NXT Champion. That wasn’t in the cards, that wasn’t even a thought process.



I’m constantly working, I’m never out sick, but I felt stale (before recent NXT run)”



- Dolph Ziggler

(via After The Bell) “I came here (NXT) to scout talent and two weeks later I’m the NXT Champion. That wasn’t in the cards, that wasn’t even a thought process. I’m constantly working, I’m never out sick, but I felt stale (before recent NXT run)”- Dolph Ziggler(via After The Bell) https://t.co/P78YTFPx9K

Finn Balor also returned to NXT in 2019, having classic matches with Johnny Gargano, Tomasso Ciampa, Adam Cole, and Timothy Thatcher. He won the black and gold brand's title in a match against Cole before successfully defending it against Kyle O'Reilly and Pete Dunne.

Balor lost the championship to Karrion Kross at Stand and Deliver 2021. He then returned to SmackDown in July of that year.

Mandy Rose has also achieved a lot of success since her jump from the main roster to NXT. She is currently the women's champion of the developmental brand and is also the leader of Toxic Attraction.

With Natalya now making her presence felt on NXT, it remains to be seen what lies ahead of her. A potential match against Nikkita Lyons could very well be on the cards.

