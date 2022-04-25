“Naomi has to worry” - Natalya sends clear warning regarding Sasha Banks’ track record

Will Sasha Banks turn on Naomi next? Natalya seems to think so.

Following WrestleMania 38, Natalya and Shayna Baszler have emerged as the first challengers for Sasha Banks and Naomi's WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

With a potential title shot on the horizon, Natalya has already started playing mind games on social media by having her assistant expose The Blueprint's past with tag team partners. In a tweet, she noted that Banks has a history of stabbing her partners in the back.

"This is Natalya’s new assistant. Earlier today before her self-love sabbatical, Ms. Neidhart asked me to compile and release a full and comprehensive list of tag-team partners that Sasha Banks has not stabbed in the back," Bob said in a tweet.

Natalya responded to her assistant, who posted a blank white graphic with his tweet to showcase the fact that Banks has betrayed many of her tag team partners. She then stated that, unlike Naomi, Baszler doesn't have to worry about being turned on.

"My new assistant, Bob, makes a great point that Shayna never has to worry about me, like Naomi has to worry about Sash, because I've never stabbed anyone in the back my whole illustrious, record making, record breaking career. I've been too busy inspiring everyone," Natayla tweeted in response.

Will Sasha Banks turn on Naomi?

While Sasha Banks' history with tag team partners has been well documented, does Naomi eventually have to worry about being stabbed in the back by The Boss?

Banks got her start on the WWE main roster by teaming with Naomi and Tamina Snuka in the stable Team B.A.D., so this tag team is a reunion of sorts. Given Banks' history, it's fair to wonder whether she'll turn on Naomi. But at this point, the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are enjoying a successful run.

What do you make of Natalya's comments? Does she have a point? Can Naomi trust her tag team partner? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

