Natalya went to bat for the WWE women's division at WrestleMania 37

Natalya isn't just a veteran of the WWE women's locker room; she's a leader that goes to bat for them when no one else will.

This year's Tag Team Turmoil match on night one of WrestleMania 37 helped several female WWE stars onto the card, and they might have Natalya to thank.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Natalya pushed hard for WWE to include more women on the WrestleMania card this year.

The original plan called for the WWE Women's Tag Team title No. 1 contender matches to be held on the go-home episode of SmackDown instead.

You felt it, we felt it, the people felt it. On #SmackDown @TaminaSnuka and I proved once again, that it’s only a matter of time. #TitleTakers #ConsiderThemWarned pic.twitter.com/2HmfPrRmLc — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 17, 2021

Natalya was responsible for getting more women on the WrestleMania 37 card

Without the Tag Team Turmoil match, only eight women would have had matches over both nights of WrestleMania. With a women's roster as extensive as WWE's, this wouldn't have been a good look for the company.

Since the departures of Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch from WWE television, the company hasn't focused nearly as hard on its women's division as it has in the past.

With Lynch rumored to return very soon, hopefully that will change. Rousey won't be returning anytime soon, as she revealed earlier today that she's four months pregnant.

Hopefully, with Lynch coming back soon and Natalya leading the division backstage, WWE will be able to get its women featured more heavily in the second half of 2021.

What are your thoughts on Natalya going to bat for the women's division to get more of them on the WrestleMania card? Is it more important now than ever that WWE should be taking their women's division seriously? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.