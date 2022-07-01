"I thought she was awesome" – Natalya talks about working with promising NXT 2.0 star

WWE Superstar Natalya praised NXT 2.0 upstart Cora Jade following their recent feud.

In recent months, the former SmackDown Women's Champion arrived in NXT to install lessons into its young stars. One promising NXT star who grew up as a Nattie fan was Cora Jade.

Speaking on After The Bell, the 40-year-old star said how much Jade grew as a performer while they competed:

"I noticed like there was a few women that really caught my eye first, I loved working with Cora I thought that she was awesome. She was so open to like learning and trying different things and just being more aggressive and just being like vulnerable, and the second that she found herself more vulnerable and open to like showing that vulnerability, especially in front of the world. People really started to feel something for her. I thought that her selling had improved so much I really enjoyed working with her." (from 35:40 to 36:22)

Since working with the veteran, Jade's stock has grown in the eyes of the WWE Universe, leading to her working in more serious storylines.

Natalya is ready to beat disrespectful Ronda Rousey

Having spent some time away from the singles title picture, Natalya is on the verge of capturing another championship as she prepares to face Ronda Rousey.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Natalya spoke about Rousey's devastating submission holds and her opponent seemingly having no respect for the wrestling business:

"As far as respect goes, though, you look at the Sharpshooter, you look at the armbar. You look at the history of those two submissions. Ronda perfected her submission in one end of the world, in one sport. And I perfected mine in another," Natalya said. "But I have the respect of the sport. I have the respect of the female locker room, and I'm gonna beat some respect into Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank, and there's not a damn thing that she's gonna do about it." (H/T: Sportskeeda)

Natalya and Ronda Rousey will collide this Saturday night at Money In The Bank with the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line.

