Natalya comments on WWE Queen of the Ring tournament speculation

Natalya is hopeful that reports about WWE holding a Queen of the Ring tournament later this year turn out to be true.

According to The Mat Men Podcast’s Andrew Zarian, the inaugural WWE Queen of the Ring is scheduled to be held in October. Tournament matches are reportedly being planned for both RAW and SmackDown, with the finals set to take place in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino, Natalya said it would be “really cool” to see WWE’s women’s division take another step forward.

“Coming from The Queen of Harts, the original Queen of Harts, my grandmother Helen was the first Queen of Harts in the Hart family, but of course I’m carrying the torch,” Natalya said. “But that would be really cool. Any time the women get an opportunity in WWE to do something awesome, whether it’s Evolution, whether it’s the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble, the first-ever women’s TLC match, ladder match or tables match, it is so cool to see new opportunities for women.”

WWE’s current women’s title storylines

Natalya and Tamina are the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Nikki A.S.H. recently won an eight-woman ladder match to become WWE’s new Ms. Money in the Bank. One night later, she cashed in her contract on Charlotte Flair to win her first RAW Women’s Championship.

Flair and Rhea Ripley are due to challenge Nikki A.S.H. for the title in a Triple Threat match at WWE SummerSlam on August 21.

Hearing that the Queen of the Ring tournament is currently scheduled to start on 10/8 Smackdown & 10/11 Raw. pic.twitter.com/OeWaAoaOMX — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 27, 2021

Hearing that the current plan is to hold the Queen of the Ring finals in Saudi Arabia in October. pic.twitter.com/aCdTlI12r3 — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 28, 2021

On the SmackDown brand, Bianca Belair has retained her SmackDown Women’s Championship in back-to-back weeks against Carmella. It is currently unclear if she will defend her title at WWE SummerSlam.

The direction of Natalya and Tamina’s Women’s Tag Team Championship is also uncertain right now. Natalya suffered a leg injury during her and Tamina's tag team victory against Doudrop and Eva Marie on this week’s RAW.

