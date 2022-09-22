"I'm only going to fight The Rock" - Nate Diaz calls out the WWE veteran for a fight

UFC fans are no strangers to Nate Diaz's beef with The Rock, and the Stockton native hasn't stopped taking digs at The Great One.

Taking to Twitter, Diaz once again called out The Rock by claiming that the former WWE Champion was the only person he was willing to fight after recently departing the UFC.

Diaz recently secured a huge win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in the final bout of his contract with Dana White's organization.

"Im only going to fight the rock. Otherwise I’m goood" wrote Diaz.

Check out Nate Diaz's message to The Rock:

Diaz was recently spotted with WWE's Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at a boxing match event between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

The trio even posed together for a photograph which led the WWE Universe to speculate that the 37-year-old could possibly sign with the Stamford-based promotion now that he is done with the UFC.

What is Nate Diaz's beef with The Rock?

In the past, Nate Diaz's actions have hinted that he isn't the biggest fan of The Rock.

In 2019, Diaz fought Jorge Masvidal for the custom BMF Championship. At the time, The Rock was invited by Dana White to put the title around the waist of the winner of the UFC 244 main event.

Diaz ended up losing the bout to Masvidal in a controversial manner. Post-fight, he claimed that it should've been Mike Tyson putting the belt around the winner's waist and not The Rock.

In the lead-up to Diaz's last UFC fight against Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, he even took digs at The Rock's shoe line, which is in sponsorship with the UFC.

While The Rock is rumored to return at WrestleMania 39 for a grand showdown with Roman Reigns, Diaz has made it clear that he wants the former WWE Champion to step foot into the combat sports world.

