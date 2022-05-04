Nathan Frazer defeats Grayson Waller in NXT 2.0 debut

Nathan Frazer has won his debut NXT 2.0 match on this week's Spring Breakin' edition.

The star began his in-ring career in 2018, leaving his home to train under Seth Rollins. He has worked for WWE since 2020 and was initially signed to the NXT UK brand working under the name Ben Carter. With his impressive speed and high-flying performances, he was promoted to the main NXT show but had his debut interrupted by Grayson Waller last week. Frazer's debut match was canceled, but he was able to fight off Waller with the help of Chase U.

On this week's special Spring Breakin' edition of NXT, Frazer got a second chance to make his in-ring debut, taking on the Arrogant Aussie in a singles contest. The match was fast-paced, with Frazer showing off his high-flying talents and unmatched speed.

The match reached its conclusion when the Chase U team in the crowd blasted an air horn while Waller was on the top rope. This caused the Aussie to fall and bounce off the ropes. Frazer then climbed to the top and hit the Phoenix Splash for the pinfall.

Where did Nathan Frazer train with Seth Rollins?

If there's one thing that WWE has continually made mention of in Nathan Frazer's short time in NXT, it's his history with Seth Freakin' Rollins.

Frazer trained at the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy, a wrestling school run by former WWE Champion Seth Rollins and indie veteran Marek Brave.

With such a successful and influential trainer, the pressure is undoubtedly on Frazer to live up to the hype. Only time will tell how much of a success he'll be in NXT.

