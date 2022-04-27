Nathan Frazer's debut interrupted by top NXT star

NXT Superstar Nathan Frazer had his debut called off on the latest edition of NXT 2.0 due to an interference from Grayson Waller.

Vignettes have been airing on WWE's developmental show over the past few weeks, promising the arrival of the British high-flyer. Last week it was confirmed that he would be making his debut on this week's edition of NXT 2.0.

The former NXT UK Superstar approached the ring to partake in the match while his opponent, an enhancement talent, waited in the ring, but the bout never got started.

Grayson Waller stormed into the ring, taking out Frazer's opponent and then taking to the mic. Waller hit Frazer with several insults before turning to the Chase University team in the crowd and hurling some tough words at them. Frazer and the Chase U team then took to the ring to send Waller packing.

The NXT Superstar then appeared in a backstage segment with Tiffany Stratton, where he ranted about Frazer and suggested that he should be the English star's debut match.

Nathan Frazer has been trained at a former WWE Champion's academy

Hailing from the Isle of Jersey in the United Kingdom, the 23-year-old was initially seeking a career as a professional soccer player but found wrestling after coming to the United States to study.

Frazer trained in professional wrestling at the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy, a wrestling school co-owned by former WWE Champion The Visionary Seth Rollins.

Following his signing with WWE, Nathan Frazer was sent to their NXT UK developmental brand, allowing his training to continue closer to home.

Now that he is on NXT 2.0 and ready for his first feud, it remains to be seen how he is booked. If the initial few days are anything to go by, the young talent is set to take on Grayson Waller and looks to have a promising future ahead of him.

