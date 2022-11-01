The WWE Universe has recalled a rare incident involving Brock Lesnar breaking character on live television.

Throughout the years, Lesnar worked closely with Paul Heyman before the WWE veteran switched sides and became a special counsel of Roman Reigns in late 2020. However, on an episode of Monday Night RAW from January 2020, R-Truth interrupted The Beast Incarnate.

Courtesy of his hilarious antics, Truth made Lesnar break character on live television. A Twitter user recently posted the same clip, to which fans reacted and praised the 50-year-old star.

Brock Lesnar recently returned to WWE programming to initiate a feud with Bobby Lashley. The Beast Incarnate set his sights on The All Mighty before his United States Championship defense against Seth Rollins.

Lesnar hit Lashley with the F-5, playing a crucial role in his WWE United States Championship loss to Rollins in the process. The two behemoths will now collide at the Crown Jewel premium live event this weekend.

Konnan recently compared Brock Lesnar to UFC icon Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz might've left the UFC after his last fight with Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. However, his legacy in the organization will never be questioned.

WCW veteran Konnan recently pointed out a major similarity between the Stockton native and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar.

Speaking on the Keepin' IT 100 podcast, Konnan claimed that Lesnar's stock in WWE will remain the same despite him taking losses now and then in the company. He said:

"Yeah, because he even brings up, 'Oh, he lost three times', it doesn't matter. He's a unique character, he'll always get over because he's one of a kind. You know what I'm saying? And it's almost like Nate Diaz, he could lose three more times, he's still Nate Diaz. You know what I'm saying? People wanna see him, people want to see Brock, he's an attraction."

The former WWE Champion is currently on the back of a major loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022 but will aim to get back on winning terms in Saudi Arabia.

