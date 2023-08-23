"Needed this" - Maxxine Dupri, Charlotte Flair, Nikkita Lyons, and other WWE Superstars react to Tiffany Stratton's stunning new photos

Tiffany Stratton recently took to Instagram to share her new set of photos, which took the WWE Universe by storm.

The NXT Women's Champion's photos also caught the attention of several WWE Superstars, including Charlotte Flair. The Queen is currently working on SmackDown, where Stratton recently appeared at ringside.

Nikkita Lyons, Maxxine Dupri, and many other NXT Superstars reacted to Stratton's photos. WWE announcer Samantha Irvin also sent a three-word message in response to the 24-year-old's images.

Check out the comments from the WWE Superstars who reacted to Tiffany Stratton's photos:

Stratton made her WWE debut in 2021 and is currently in her first-ever title reign in the company. Earlier this year, she defeated Lyra Valkyria to win the NXT Women's Championship at the NXT Battleground show.

Stratton has successfully defended her title against Thea Hail, not once but twice. At The Great American Bash 2023, the up-and-coming star defended her title in a Submission Match.

Tiffany Stratton previously spoke about Charlotte Flair being her inspiration

Tiffany Stratton has opened up about Charlotte Flair's influence on her career.

In a previous interview on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, the NXT Women's Champion mentioned that she first saw The Queen during an episode of SmackDown and was instantly hooked.

Stratton also took inspiration from Flair and found similarities with her. She said:

"I would say I was flipping through the channels. I came across a random Friday Night Smackdown, and I saw Charlotte Flair. I saw that she was blonde, she was buff, she could flip, she could talk some cr*p, and I was like, that is literally everything that I can do."

At NXT Heatwave, Stratton called out several former NXT Women's Champions, including Flair. She is set to defend her title against the winner of a Fatal Four-Way Match featuring Roxanne Perez, Kiana James, Gigi Dolin, and Blair Davenport.

