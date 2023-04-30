"Neither of them can go on that level anymore" - Fans furiously reject the idea of AJ Styles feuding with a WWE Hall of Famer after his big return

The wrestling world has rejected the idea of another feud between AJ Styles and WWE legend, Edge.
On this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Styles made his return to WWE television for the first time in months. He reunited with The OC and attacked The Viking Raiders.
Meanwhile, Edge was also drafted to SmackDown. However, fans have suggested that the two men didn't have in-ring chemistry with one another. Hence, the two shouldn't be crossing paths on the blue brand.
Edge and Styles faced each other back at WrestleMania 38, prior to The Rated-R Superstar forming The Judgment Day faction.
At WrestleMania Backlash, Edge once again defeated the former two-time WWE Champion via technical submission.
The Rated-R Superstar is currently on the back of a win over Finn Balor, whom he defeated at WrestleMania 39 in a Hell in a Cell Match.
Vince Russo explained why WWE signed AJ Styles in 2016
AJ Styles made his WWE debut back in 2016. After years under IMPACT Wrestling, TNA, and New Japan Pro Wrestling, The Phenomenal One finally appeared at the 2016 Royal Rumble.
Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated that Styles was "really needed" by WWE when they decided to sign him. He said:
"I think when they brought him [AJ Styles] in, it was at a point when they really needed him. And I can guarantee you it was Bill Behrens who probably worked his deal. Remember, bro, when they brought AJ in, they needed him at that point. It would have been stupid of them to change his name."
Styles won the WWE Title twice in his career. He is also a former United States, Intercontinental, and RAW Tag Team Champion.
The Phenomenal One is the leader of The OC and will aim to take the faction to new heights on SmackDown.
