"Neither of them can go on that level anymore" - Fans furiously reject the idea of AJ Styles feuding with a WWE Hall of Famer after his big return

The wrestling world has rejected the idea of another feud between AJ Styles and WWE legend, Edge.

On this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Styles made his return to WWE television for the first time in months. He reunited with The OC and attacked The Viking Raiders.

Meanwhile, Edge was also drafted to SmackDown. However, fans have suggested that the two men didn't have in-ring chemistry with one another. Hence, the two shouldn't be crossing paths on the blue brand.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

Rhys1120 @Rhys1120



The match flopped twice



It doesn’t work and neither of them can go on that level anymore, they both need great opponents to have a great match 👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 Aj Styles & Edge are both on smackdown.



Run it back properly. No heel turns, no creepy promos. Just babyface Vs babyface. Aj Styles & Edge are both on smackdown. Run it back properly. No heel turns, no creepy promos. Just babyface Vs babyface. https://t.co/IN4uRpLlEt NoThe match flopped twiceIt doesn’t work and neither of them can go on that level anymore, they both need great opponents to have a great match twitter.com/adamgoldberg28… NoThe match flopped twiceIt doesn’t work and neither of them can go on that level anymore, they both need great opponents to have a great match twitter.com/adamgoldberg28…

Nighthawk @Reggieasylum69P 👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 Aj Styles & Edge are both on smackdown.



Run it back properly. No heel turns, no creepy promos. Just babyface Vs babyface. Aj Styles & Edge are both on smackdown. Run it back properly. No heel turns, no creepy promos. Just babyface Vs babyface. https://t.co/IN4uRpLlEt Some people just dont have in ring chemistry and thats fine twitter.com/AdamGoldberg28… Some people just dont have in ring chemistry and thats fine twitter.com/AdamGoldberg28…

The House that Kami Built @KamitronPTW 👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 Aj Styles & Edge are both on smackdown.



Run it back properly. No heel turns, no creepy promos. Just babyface Vs babyface. Aj Styles & Edge are both on smackdown. Run it back properly. No heel turns, no creepy promos. Just babyface Vs babyface. https://t.co/IN4uRpLlEt I think they just don’t have good chemistry in-ring, it would be better for Edge and AJ to get some new matchups they’ve never had before twitter.com/adamgoldberg28… I think they just don’t have good chemistry in-ring, it would be better for Edge and AJ to get some new matchups they’ve never had before twitter.com/adamgoldberg28…

Pablo the Wrestling Duck @Pablotheduck084 👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 Aj Styles & Edge are both on smackdown.



Run it back properly. No heel turns, no creepy promos. Just babyface Vs babyface. Aj Styles & Edge are both on smackdown. Run it back properly. No heel turns, no creepy promos. Just babyface Vs babyface. https://t.co/IN4uRpLlEt Nah man I love them both but they had like 2 matches and they were just unable to hit that 2nd gear of making a good match between them. twitter.com/AdamGoldberg28… Nah man I love them both but they had like 2 matches and they were just unable to hit that 2nd gear of making a good match between them. twitter.com/AdamGoldberg28…

CRAZYRED25 @Crazyred25C @AdamGoldberg28 No. They just don't have chemistry in the ring. @AdamGoldberg28 No. They just don't have chemistry in the ring.

Krouxer @Krouxer @AdamGoldberg28 Nah man their two matches were slow af idk why @AdamGoldberg28 Nah man their two matches were slow af idk why

حسحس @BD_2213 @AdamGoldberg28 Just move on man, Edge doesn’t have much time left @AdamGoldberg28 Just move on man, Edge doesn’t have much time left

Edge and Styles faced each other back at WrestleMania 38, prior to The Rated-R Superstar forming The Judgment Day faction.

At WrestleMania Backlash, Edge once again defeated the former two-time WWE Champion via technical submission.

The Rated-R Superstar is currently on the back of a win over Finn Balor, whom he defeated at WrestleMania 39 in a Hell in a Cell Match.

Vince Russo explained why WWE signed AJ Styles in 2016

AJ Styles made his WWE debut back in 2016. After years under IMPACT Wrestling, TNA, and New Japan Pro Wrestling, The Phenomenal One finally appeared at the 2016 Royal Rumble.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated that Styles was "really needed" by WWE when they decided to sign him. He said:

"I think when they brought him [AJ Styles] in, it was at a point when they really needed him. And I can guarantee you it was Bill Behrens who probably worked his deal. Remember, bro, when they brought AJ in, they needed him at that point. It would have been stupid of them to change his name."

Styles won the WWE Title twice in his career. He is also a former United States, Intercontinental, and RAW Tag Team Champion.

The Phenomenal One is the leader of The OC and will aim to take the faction to new heights on SmackDown.

Do you think Styles and The OC will dominate WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comment section!

