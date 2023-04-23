"They needed him" - 62-year-old reveals possible reason why WWE hired AJ Styles in 2016 (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has claimed that WWE signed AJ Styles back in 2016 because they "needed" him at that point in time.

It's safe to say The Phenomenal One's signing was the biggest WWE has made in the last decade. Styles debuted at Royal Rumble 2016, where fans gave him a hero's welcome, even though he had never worked for the company before.

In his first year with the promotion, the 45-year-old defeated John Cena and ended the year by winning the WWE Championship. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo explained that the global juggernaut brought in Styles at a time when they needed him.

Russo also felt WWE was wise not to change AJ Styles' name, as he was one of the biggest names in wrestling, having worked for all major promotions.

"I think when they brought him [AJ Styles] in, it was at a point when they really needed him. And I can guarantee you it was Bill Behrens who probably worked his deal. Remember, bro, when they brought AJ in, they needed him at that point. It would have been stupid of them to change his name," said Vince Russo. (15:18 - 15:40)

AJ Styles has been out of action in WWE

The Phenomenal One has been away from the ring since last December after suffering an ankle injury at a live event. Though fans have been clamoring to see the former WWE Champion back in action, there's little clarity about his future.

Even a recent update about his condition has further disappointed his fans. According to Ringside News, there's been "no word" on Styles, meaning he's far from getting cleared. Since he missed WrestleMania 39, viewers are hoping the 45-year-old could be back in time for SummerSlam 2023 on August 5.

