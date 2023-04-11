Disheartening update on former WWE Champion's return from injury – Reports

Triple H has done an excellent job of bolstering the WWE roster since taking over the creative duties of the company. However, it seems like The Game might have to wait a little longer for AJ Styles to join his colleagues inside the squared circle.

The former WWE Champion has been out of action since December last year after suffering an ankle injury at a live event. Styles was midway through a mixed tag team match against The Judgment Day when he got hurt. He could not complete further in the match and was assisted to the back as the referee flashed the 'X' sign. Styles revealed after the match that he broke his ankle and will be out for a long period of time.

Steve Carrier of Ringside News has provided an update on the star's status. Steve reported that there is "no word yet on AJ Styles," which could mean that the Phenomenal One is not close to a return.

Unfortunately not much was said, as we were told "No word yet on AJ Styles."



AJ Styles could be nearing the end of his WWE career

AJ Styles is widely considered one of the greatest performers inside the squared circle. The Phenomenal One has been wrestling for decades during which he has put on numerous outstanding matches against a plethora of opponents.

However, the former WWE Champion is seemingly in the twilight phase of his career. During an interview with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, Styles noted that he's entering the final phase of his pro wrestling career as a wrestler:

"We're getting to that point where I feel great about retirement coming up, eventually. Because I've had so many great matches with so many great guys, so it kinda puts your mind at ease what you were able to accomplish," said Styles.

Styles has taken a back seat over the last several months and has put the younger talent over. He was reunited with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson before his unfortunate injury and seemed likely to lead the duo to tag-team glory.

Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Styles a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in action soon.

