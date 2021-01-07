"Neither one of them knew a thing about wrestling" - WCW legend Black Bart calls out Eric Bischoff and Jim Herd [Exclusive]

Pro wrestling legend Black Bart was recently a guest on SK Wrestling's UnSKripted. During the show, Bart gave his take on former WCW executives Jim Herd and Eric Bischoff.

Herd served as the Executive Vice President of WCW from 1989 to 1992. Herd didn't have a background in pro wrestling, and he was widely criticized for the job he did. Bischoff initially joined WCW as an announcer before he became the Executive Producer. Eventually, he reached the position of Senior Vice President in 1994.

Speaking on UnSKripted, former WCW star Black Bart was critical of both Herd and Bischoff. But to be fair, he gave the pair a compliment, too.

"Neither one of them knew a thing about wrestling. Neither one of them. They may have the intelligence for the TV and all that," said Bart.

Though Black Bart criticized Bischoff's knowledge of wrestling, the former Senior Vice President led WCW to remarkable heights during the 90s. Bischoff and WCW briefly overtook WWE, or WWF at the time, as the top wrestling promotion in the world.

Black Bart reveals how Eric Bischoff decided to push people

Eric Bischoff in WWE

Black Bart also shared his thoughts on how Eric Bischoff would choose to people. Per Bart, the former general manager of WWE RAW would simply look at people to decide whether he wanted to push them.

Advertisement

"Eric Bischoff was a p****. He would look at a guy and say, you're in or you're out. You could still work there on the out and make a ton of money because they needed guys to put the guys over, that they were gonna push. You understand what I'm saying? With that being said, what gives... I'm not talking about now, I'm talking about when he started, when he first walked in there... for you to walk up to a guy that's been 20 years or 30 years in the business - 'we won't use you on top,'" said Bart.

UnSKripted w/Dr. Chris Featherstone — Black Bart Strikes Again for a LIVE Q&A! https://t.co/vzFr7zsPpy — SK Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) January 6, 2021

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to SK Wrestling.