Netflix tries to censor fan chant on WWE RAW and completely fails in a hilarious botch

Netflix tried to censor fan chants on WWE RAW and completely failed to do so in a hilarious botch. The funniest part about it was the fact that this wasn't the first time the OTT platform tried to do this.

Fans are understandably confused about Netflix's decision to attempt to censor chants during the latest episode of RAW. Hilariously enough, in previous instances, the chants with words of profanity weren't censored on time, leading to the non-profanity part getting censored.

Similarly, the crowd on RAW was chanting "You f'd up" to Paul Heyman when the topic of discussion was his "betrayal" of Roman Reigns for CM Punk. The profanity part of the "You f'd up" chant wasn't censored, but sometimes the word "up" was bleeped out instead.

Fans have often speculated why Netflix attempts to censor during a live show where they have no such age restriction. It might have been by the request of WWE themselves, who have gone out of their way to bleep out certain things before.

However, it seems to be exceptionally hard to do so on RAW on Netflix. Why that appears to be the case is yet to be seen. Normally, the production team has access to the live footage, while the broadcast viewers see it in a ten (or more) second delay. This usually allows for ease of censorship.

It remains to be seen whether Netflix will give up on censoring fan chants after the botch on the latest episode of RAW.

