"Never again" - Female ex-WWE/TNA star disgusted with choices she's made when dating men

An ex-WWE/TNA star has penned an emotional message on Twitter about making a bunch of wrong choices in the past.

Velvet Sky had a very brief stint in WWE back in 2005. She is mostly known for her stint in TNA, where she was a three-time champion.

In her recent tweet, Velvet Sky wrote a heartfelt message about the regrets of making bad dating choices. She also wrote that she will never repeat the same mistakes again.

Check out her full message below:

"Self reflection: So disgusted with the choices I have made throughout my life when it comes to the men I have dated that I had inadvertently allowed to drag me down to the darkest mental and emotional places, ever. Never again. It really takes its toll on your mental health, even more so when you reflect. I promise myself I will do much better FOR MYSELF from here on out. You live and learn I guess. One day I’ll write a book, and this subject will have its very own chapter. Be careful who you allow in your personal space. Protect your peace and your energy at ALL costs. It’s onward and upward from here."

You can check out Sky's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Velvet Sky's short-lived WWE run in 2005

Before making it big in TNA, Velvet Sky worked a single match in WWE. She took on Victoria in a losing effort on the July 11, 2005, taping of Sunday Night Heat.

In TNA, Sky won the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship on one occasion with Lacey Von Erich and Madison Rayne. She was also a two-time TNA Women's Knockouts Champion. She made a special return to TNA at IMPACT 1000 following a seven-year absence.

It takes quite a bit of courage to accept one's mistakes on a public forum. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish nothing but the best to Velvet Sky!