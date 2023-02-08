“Never again” - WWE Champion throws shade at Lita following RAW return 

Lita saved Becky Lynch last night on WWE RAW, but it seems like she's made some new enemies along the way.

In the closing moments of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch found herself battling against the numbers game of Damage CTRL once again inside a steel cage. But The Man had some surprising backup last night in the form of WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

Current Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai took to social media today to voice her displeasure over The Extreme Diva's interference and said she would no longer be rocking out to her theme song.

"I used to rock out to your theme song @AmyDumas , NEVER AGAIN," Dakota Kai said in a tweet.

Will Lita be in action at WWE Elimination Chamber?

If a recent social media rumor is to be believed, it appears we haven't seen the end of Lita on WWE programming for the foreseeable future, and she'll be bringing some backup with her.

According to a new wrestling insider on social media who goes by the name of WRKD Wrestling, Trish Stratus will appear on RAW next week, which will lead to a six-woman tag team match in Montreal at the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

"Expect Lita tonight. Trish next week. Becky/Trish/Lita against Damage CTRL at Elimination Chamber," WRKD Wrestling said in a tweet.

Their tweet, which confirmed Lita's appearance on last night's show, was posted early Monday afternoon before it was reported anywhere else that she had been seen backstage at the show.

