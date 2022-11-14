WWE Superstar Natalya discussed what it was like growing up in the Hart family.

The Hart Family are legends of Canadian wrestling and have created countless championship-winning talents over the years. This ranges from the heyday of Stu Hart in Stampede Wrestling, The Hart Foundation tearing it up in the New Generation Era, or Nattie and Tyson Kidd flying the flag for the modern generation. They have also trained the likes of Davey Boy Smith, Brian Pillman, and Lance Storm in their dungeon over the years.

Now, former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya has revealed what growing up in the Hart family was really like. In a recent interview with Faction 919, The Queen of Harts noted that there was 'never a dull moment' in her childhood. She also noted that her grandfather had a wrestling ring in his backyard and referenced the legendary Hart Family dungeon.

"For me, growing up in the Hart Family, there's never a dull moment. My grandfather had a wrestling ring in our backyard. We of course had the dungeon where some of the most famous superstars in the history of pro wrestling trained there underneath him. We had a family promotion called Stampede Wrestling. For me, wrestling has just always been in my blood. It's something that I'm really passionate about and it's in my heart. It was a very cool upbringing," said Natalya. [H/T Fightful]

Wrestling News France @WrestlingNewsF2 Natalya

WWE Friday Night SmackDown #1211

04 novembre 2022 (enregistré le 28 octobre 2022)

World Wrestling Entertainment

TV-Show

St. Louis, Missouri, USA

Arena: Enterprise Center NatalyaWWE Friday Night SmackDown #121104 novembre 2022 (enregistré le 28 octobre 2022)World Wrestling EntertainmentTV-ShowSt. Louis, Missouri, USAArena: Enterprise Center https://t.co/LrIjwM7e3d

Natalya then compared the Hart Family life to the 'Hotel California'

During the same interview, Nattie went into greater detail about beginning her training at the legendary Hart dungeon.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion outlined her very early days in the Hart Family dungeon as a late teen, noting she was hooked from that moment. She then referenced The Eagles' song Hotel California and her uncle Bret "The Hitman" Hart.

"Once I started training in the dungeon when I was in my late teens, after my very first day of training I was hooked. It's like Hotel California, you can check out whenever you want but you can never leave. I think that really rings true with my entire family from Bret all the way down to me," she added.

Nattie @NatbyNature Nattie @NatbyNature This is Bob, Natalya’s loving assistant. Since Ms Neidhart got her nostrils repaired, Natalya’s nose and Shayna have a lot in common. They both blow. 🤧🤧🤧 #achoo 🤧🤧🤧 twitter.com/qosbaszler/sta… This is Bob, Natalya’s loving assistant. Since Ms Neidhart got her nostrils repaired, Natalya’s nose and Shayna have a lot in common. They both blow. 🤧🤧🤧 #achoo 🤧🤧🤧 twitter.com/qosbaszler/sta… You need to settle your tea kettle, Bob. twitter.com/natbynature/st… You need to settle your tea kettle, Bob. twitter.com/natbynature/st…

Nattie was last in action two weeks ago on SmackDown, where she took on Shayna Baszler in a singles match.

What did you think of Natalya's comments? What's your favorite Hart Family tale? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on the link to find out how! https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes