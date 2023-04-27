"Never say never" - Multi-time WWE Champion teases potential WrestleMania 40 match

Despite not appearing or competing in a match at WrestleMania 39 earlier this month, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has not ruled out a return to the ring at next year's Show of Shows.

The Texas Rattlesnake wowed fans in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night One, as he rolled back the years by defeating Kevin Owens in his first match in 19 years.

With Austin impressing many with his in-ring return, he was recently asked by Chris Van Vliet if he sees himself performing at WrestleMania 40.

"I could. I'm not going to sit here and lobby for one because that'd be silly. It's a year away, but a year away in this business goes like that... So in the future, I'm not lobbying for it, but could anything happen? Yes. Because I always say never say never." [H/T SEScoops]

WrestleMania 40 is set to be one of the biggest iterations of the event in history, with the show taking place in a town with a deep wrestling pedigree, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Why did Steve Austin not return to WWE at WrestleMania 39?

Given how his iconic return on the Grandest Stage of Them All last year, many fans expected The Texas Rattlesnake to compete at Mania this year in Los Angeles.

During a recent interview with Wrestle Rant, Stone Cold was asked how close he came to wrestling at the Premium Live Event.

"The concrete idea was a match. It was a match with one of the top guys in the business, period," revealed Austin. "I'll let everybody speculate about that, but yes, it was a match, and I didn't think I could get ready for it in time because I didn't know my schedule, which is what I told them [WWE]. I don't know what my life looks like until I finish this show." (From 12:50 onwards) [H/T Sportskeeda]

The WWE Hall of Famer recently filmed his new reality show, Stone Cold Takes on America. It is set to premiere on April 30, 2023.

