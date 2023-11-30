"Never trust Orton", "Randy beating Roman" - WWE Universe convinced Randy Orton WILL betray 38-year-old superstar before facing Roman Reigns

The WWE Universe is convinced that Randy Orton will not keep his word and betray Jey Uso.

At the Survivor Series Premium Live Event, Orton made his highly-awaited return to the company. He teamed up with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins to defeat The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

On RAW, Orton cleared the air and tension with Jey, who made peace with The Viper. It should be remembered that The Bloodline was responsible for putting Orton out of action in 2022.

However, the WWE Universe is convinced that Orton will indeed end up hitting Jey with an RKO before turning his attention to Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief played a major role when The Usos defeated RK-Bro to win the RAW Tag Team Championships in 2022.

Taking to Twitter/X, fans came up with interesting takes. Check out the tweets:

Orton will be appearing on this week's episode of SmackDown. After a confrontation with Rhea Ripley and a victory over Dominik Mysterio on Monday Night RAW, The Viper is set to turn his attention to The Bloodline.

The multi-time world champion has vowed to take down the faction, which has undergone major changes during Orton's absence. The group currently consists of Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman, apart from Reigns.

Triple H commented on Randy Orton's return

Triple H opened up about Randy Orton's return at Survivor Series and claimed that he was proud of him.

Speaking at the post-show press conference, The Game said:

"So incredibly proud of him where he is not only as a performer but as a man, as a father, as a human being, just incredibly proud of Randy Orton. When you have the kind of injury that he had where things were touch and go (...) I've been there where they tell you you might never do this again."

He added:

"That's a rough experience. To be able to fight back what he went through, to be able to do what he had done and come back here tonight and have the moment that he had was just awesome."

After a triumphant victory for Team Cody and Co. at WarGames, Orton was victorious over Dominik Mysterio on RAW. It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for him on the blue brand this week.

Are you excited about Orton's return? Sound off in the comment section below.

