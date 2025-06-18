New Bloodline member coming to WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

The Bloodline is one of the largest and most prestigious wrestling families in WWE currently. It consists of the Anoa'i, Fatu, and the Maivia families and dates back to the 1980s. High Chief Peter Maivia and Reverend Amituanaʻi Anoaʻi became blood brothers, uniting their families into one, a bond that has endured to this day.

However, ever since Roman Reigns lost the WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania XL, there has been turmoil within The Bloodline. First, Solo Sikoa turned on the Tribal Chief and kicked him out to become The Tribal Chief himself and got his own version of the Bloodline with newer members.

Now, it seems like another Bloodline member is set to debut on SmackDown this week. Former NJPW star Hikuleo recently wrestled a dark match on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, where he faced Kit Wilson and emerged victorious. Speaking on the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes said that the Tongan Giant could make his debut this week.

"It's very possible Hikuleo makes his debut this week on SmackDown," WrestleVotes said. [44:00 onwards]

Hikuleo already has connections in the company as he's the half-brother of Tama Tonga, both of whom are adopted sons of Haku, making them brothers with Tonga Loa. This could see him join Solo Sikoa. However, the Tongans are currently out injured, which could see Hikuleo side with Jacob Fatu and make the storyline more interesting.

