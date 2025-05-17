New Bloodline member makes WWE in-ring debut on SmackDown; defeats multi-time champion

Solo Sikoa's new ally made his WWE in-ring debut on the latest episode of SmackDown. Jeff Cobb, whose name was changed to JC Matteo, took on LA Knight in a singles match.

The former NJPW star made his debut at Backlash, and he's a new member of Solo's heel faction, which also includes Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. During the WWE SmackDown match, JC stomped LA Knight, and the latter fought back with a kick and a few jabs. JC Matteo caught The Megastar, but the babyface managed to escape and hit a neckbreaker.

LA Knight hit Matteo with a few blows before getting tossed over the top rope onto the floor. The heel slammed Knight on the mat and hit a clothesline for a two-count. JC then launched himself into the post, and LA hit him with a few strikes and a jumping neckbreaker.

LA Knight then did an STO and a reverse DDT. The former US Champion performed a jumping elbow for a two-count. LA went for the BFT, but JC stopped him. Matteo did a standing moonsault and got a two-count.

LA Knight wiped out Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa on the outside but got taken out with a Tour of the Islands by JC Matteo, who then got the three count. The 42-year-old WWE star emerged victorious in his SmackDown debut match.

