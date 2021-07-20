New Braun Strowman merchandise spotted on WWE Shop

Braun Strowman was released from his WWE contract along with a few other superstars earlier this year on June 2nd. The former Universal Champion's sudden departure from the company sent shockwaves through the pro-wrestling world as no one expected it.

While it is the general norm for former WWE Superstars to have their merchandise taken down by the company from WWEShop.com, Strowman seems to have new stuff for sale on the website.

As first spotted by Sportskeeda's own Kevin Sullivan, The Monster Among Men has a new muscle tee and a tank top under the "Monsters Are Real" series.

New merch for Braun Strowman?

While the situation is intriguing, to say the least, the possible explanation could be because Strowman's 90-day non-compete clause with the company is still not over.

Where is Braun Strowman now?

Following his WWE release, there were rumors that Braun Strowman was charging a hefty five-figure fee for independent show bookings.

The rumors were shot down by Strowman but PWInsider stuck to their report and clarified that although it is possible that The Monster Among Men himself has not spoken to indie promoters, his manager has.

Strowman also changed appearance as he trimmed down the long beard that he became well-known for in WWE.

The former Universal champion also seems to be in phenomenal shape as he posted pictures of himself on social media where he looked absolutely ripped.

It remains to be seen where Strowman's next destination will be. It wouldn't be completely surprising to see him back in WWE as superstars who have been released in the past, have found themselves back in the company.

Recent examples include current SmackDown superstar Zelina Vega, who returned to WWE a few weeks before Money in the Bank 2021 after being released by the company on November 13, 2020. Samoa Joe is also now back in NXT playing the role of Enforcer for the black and gold brand.

Edited by Alan John