New champion crowned after 15-time WWE champion officially relinquishes title; Jacob Fatu reacts

Jacob Fatu has reacted to a new champion being crowned after a major ex-WWE name had to relinquish title due to injury. The Samoan Werewolf sent a message to the newly-crowned champion's fiancée, Carmelo Hayes.Ash By Elegance, formerly known as Dana Brooke, found her footing in TNA after getting released from WWE a few years ago. She recently won the TNA Knockouts World Championship, the first major singles title of her career. However, the title reign did not last long, as she relinquished the gold at TNA Victory Road, noting that she is stepping away from in-ring competition.The vacant title was won by NXT star Kelani Jordan, who defeated Léi Ying Lee in a singles match. Following the win, Kelani's fiancé, Carmelo Hayes, sent a heartfelt message to her, noting that there's no one better than her. Jacob Fatu agreed with Hayes' statement as he sent a short reply to his SmackDown colleague.Jacob Fatu @jacobfatu_wweLINK@Carmelo_WWE @kelani_wwe 💯💯💯Jacob Fatu made his WWE return on SmackDownJacob Fatu took a short hiatus from WWE after helping Sami Zayn win the United States championship from Solo Sikoa last month. However, the Samoan Werewolf returned to TV programming on SmackDown this past Friday, where he confronted Drew McIntyre. The two were involved in a physical altercation, which ended with Fatu standing tall.Fatu has been booked as a dominant force since making his debut with the company. He has already won two championships in his short time with the company. However, none of his title reigns lasted long.Fans have been disappointed with Jacob's booking in the last few months. While he looked set to be a top name in the company, the Samoan Werewolf has been treading water over the previous few months. However, it seems like he's heading towards a feud with Drew McIntyre, which could once again establish him at the top of the card.