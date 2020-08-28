At WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX, Damian Priest became the new North American Champion after winning a ladder match that saw Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, and Velveteen Dream, all participate. Coming out of that match as a champion in WWE, Damian Priest was really happy with his success in the company and talked about how he prepared for it in an interview with Sports Illustrated by reaching out to Edge.

The day has arrived. #NXTTakeOver No more talking about it. Time to be about it.

🏹#LiveForever pic.twitter.com/1XkIRn10IB — Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) August 22, 2020

Priest also talked about how he has been received in WWE and has changed himself.

Damian Priest reveals what Edge told him; how he has been acting in WWE

The WWE Hall of Famer Edge may be out of action now due to a tricep injury, but at the same time, he is seen as somewhat of an authority when it comes to ladder matches. As a result, Damian Priest reached out to Edge before his first-ever ladder match and revealed what the WWE legend told him.

"This was my first-ever ladder match, so I made sure I did my homework. A big part of that was reaching out to people who have been in ladder matches, and I spoke with Edge for an hour about it. For me, the main thing I took out of our conversation was that the match was not going to play out the way I thought it would. He was right, because that’s exactly what happened. Very little happened the way I thought it would, but I was able to adapt. He told me to stay in the moment, and that stuck with me, too.”

Other than Edge, Damian Priest has also caught the eye of others like Triple H and Shawn Michaels in WWE NXT, and he talked about how he has changed himself to suit his new position.

“It’s humbling. They see something in me that other companies didn’t, but that also has to do with my maturity. I’ve changed the way I live my life. The manner I carry myself and treat others, they notice these things. I still go to the PC and try to help whoever I can, and I’m not just here for a paycheck and a shot at being a star. Yes, I do want those things, but I want more. I love this business, and I can’t go a day without it being a part of my life.”