New champion saved from revenge; Gunther won't be happy

Gunther won't be happy as a new champion was rescued from his revenge on RAW.

Sami Zayn has had a tumultuous year in the WWE. He went from defeating the Usos in the main event of WrestleMania 39 to losing his titles and tag team partner. Since then, Zayn has been floundering on RAW. Despite being involved in many storylines, he was always seen as an afterthought.

Sami was determined to get a spot on this year's WrestleMania card. Hence, he won a gauntlet to become the number one contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship match.

Although he was the number one contender, he was not confident about beating him. However, Chad Gable offered to train Sami for his match. After a hard-fought battle with the Ring General, Sami Zayn finally dethroned him.

Tonight on RAW, Sami was addressing the fans when Imperium interrupted him. They said they would set things right and proceed towards the ring. Gable's music played just then, and he came down to the ring to save Sami from a potential assault.

It will be interesting to see if the Ring General will return to reclaim the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn again.

