New NXT UK Tag Champs crowned; another title on the line next week

On this week's headline match of NXT UK, Gallus put their tag team championships on the line against Pretty Deadly. The NXT UK Tag Team Championship reign of Gallus was record-breaking, and the duo held on to the titles for 479 days, outlasting former champions Grizzled Young Veterans and South Wales Subculture.

In the main event of tonight's show, NXT UK newcomers Pretty Deadly put up a great fight against Gallus, and utilized their chemistry as a duo to overcome the long-reigning champions and secure the win, becoming the fourth NXT UK Tag Team Champions.

Pretty Deadly have worked together as a tag team on the UK independent wrestling scene for quite some time, and both came to NXT UK together in January 2020. Before their signing, the pair had appeared on the show, taking on The Hunt, and the team of Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan.

The NXT UK Women's Championship will soon be on the line

Japanese wrestling legend Meiko Satomura made her NXT UK debut a few weeks ago, in a winning match against Isla Dawn. NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray came out to watch the bout, and a title match was set between the two.

The following week, a press conference was held with the two women. discussing the upcoming title match, with Kay Lee Ray dubbing Satomura "the best".

So far, Kay Lee Ray is the longest-reigning NXT UK Women's Champion. The star won the title from Toni Storm at NXT TakeOver: Cardiff, and her reign currently stands at 544 days. Before this, Toni Storm held the title for 230 days, after defeating inaugural champion Rhea Ripley, who is now headed to RAW following her great showing in the 2021 Royal Rumble, in which she was the runner-up.