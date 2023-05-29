New champions will be crowned tonight on WWE RAW. The vacant Women's Tag Team Championships will finally find new holders as four different tag teams will be competing for them. Chelsea Green has laid her claim for the title, saying that she will become the new women's tag team champion alongside her partner, Sonya Deville.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will face Raquel Rodriguez and her new partner, Shotzi, as well as the teams of Chelsea and Sonya and Bayley with IYO SKY.

Whoever wins will be crowned the new tag team champions after Raquel and Liv Morgan were forced to relinquish the titles due to the latter's injury.

Now, with guaranteed new tag team champions set to be crowned, Chelsea Green has laid her claim for the title in a tweet, along with Sonya Deville. She retweeted pictures of the two of them, making her intentions clear with a promise.

"Your new WWE women's tag team champions"

Although Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are heavy favorites heading into the match, the fact that there are four teams involved means anything can happen on tonight's episode of the red brand. Conceivably, Green and Deville could stand tall as the new champions at the end of RAW tonight.

Chelsea Green felt that WWE RAW star Raquel Rodriguez should be fired

Raquel Rodriguez is quite the dominant star on WWE RAW. When it comes to her moves, she rarely holds back, and Green understood it first-hand when she came faced Rodriguez in the ring recently.

On the May 15th, 2023, episode of RAW, the two women went toe-to-toe with one other in a singles match. During the bout, Rodriguez hit Green with a reverse Alabama Slam into the top rope, something that Green didn't appreciate at all. She ended up tweeting about it, saying that Rodriguez should be fired for hitting her with it.

Needless to say, Rodriguez was not fired, but Green might want to look out for the move tonight on WWE RAW.

