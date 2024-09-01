New champions crowned at WWE show; heartbreaking split almost occurred

New champions were crowned at a WWE show despite a heartbreaking split nearly happening during the match. Luckily, the team in question was able to right the ship at the last minute.

Nathan Frazer and Axiom formed a tag team a couple of months ago and surprised everyone by becoming the NXT Tag Team Champions after defeating Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker. However, since winning the titles Frazer and Axiom have been having issues.

Initially, it seemed like Frazer was getting greedy for more gold while Axiom was holding the team together. When Frazer decided to focus on their team, it was Axiom who was after the WWE Speed Championship. This lack of teamwork caused them to lose the titles to Chase U. However, they managed to get a rematch for tonight at NXT No Mercy.

During the match, there were communication issues between Nathan Frazer and Axiom. The latter was on the turnbuckle when Frazer ran the ropes, causing him to fall on the top rope. Later on in the match, Axiom hit Frazer with the Golden Ratio.

However, despite these miscommunication issues, Frazer and Axiom fought hard to win the match and regain the NXT Tag Team Championship.

It remains to be seen if these two WWE Superstars will be able to keep their teamwork intact moving forward.

