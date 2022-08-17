New class of trainees welcomed to WWE Performance Center 

WWE has welcomed its latest batch of potential Superstars to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The WWE PC was opened back in 2013, and has been the hub for all things training in the company ever since. It was even the company's base of operations during the Covid-19 pandemic when they were unable to sustain their touring schedule. NXT even remained in the Performance Center long after pandemic restrictions were lifted. The building was also briefly known as the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Some of the biggest names in wrestling have walked the halls of the WWE PC, and the latest crop of talent has just been welcomed, as the company just announced on its website. The new signings feature athletes from a range of sports including football, competitive cross-fit, and amateur wrestling. Among them is MMA prospect Valerie Loureda. You can see the full list here.

WWE @WWE



wwe.com/article/wwe-an… WWE is excited to announce its newest class of recruits ready to begin their journey to WWE Superstardom. WWE is excited to announce its newest class of recruits ready to begin their journey to WWE Superstardom.wwe.com/article/wwe-an…

"WWE is excited to announce its newest class of recruits ready to begin their journey to WWE Superstardom," WWE tweeted.

What has been happening at the WWE Performance Center?

As well as being WWE's training epicenter, the WWE Performance Center is still the operating location for NXT 2.0.

The developmental show hosted a special Heatwave event this evening, which included matches like Bron Breakker vs JD McDonagh, Mandy Rose vs Zoey Stark, Cora Jade vs Roxanne Perez, and Carmelo Hayes vs Giovanni Vinci.

Santos Escobar vs Tony D'Angelo in a winner-take-all street fight was also on the card for the special event.

What do you think of the new WWE signees? Did you catch NXT Heatwave? you can share your thoughts in the comments down below.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vishal Kataria