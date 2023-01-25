New Day announces a major match-up for WWE NXT tag teams ahead of Vengeance Day

The current WWE NXT Tag Team Champions New Day gave another pair of tag teams an opportunity to earn their shot at their titles at Vengeance Day.

As announced last week on the developmental brand, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston will defend their NXT Tag Team Championship against Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) and Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) in a Triple Threat tag team match.

On the latest episode of NXT, Woods and Kingston were singing Randy Orton's old theme song when Edris Enofe and Malik Blade came in. They thanked the duo for everything they'd learned from the champs. Schism then appeared to assert that they should be fighting for the tag team titles.

As a result, Xavier Woods mentioned that The New Day's Tag Team Invitational is coming up next week on the developmental brand. The winner of next week's match between Enofe & Blade and The Dyad will be added to the contest at Vengeance Day, making it a Fatal Four-way bout.

Kingston and Woods' current title reign is their first with the NXT Tag Team Championship. After earning the tag title at Deadline, the group became the third-ever Tag Team Triple Crown winner in WWE history.

