The New Day dethroned Pretty Deadly at NXT Deadline to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

They made a surprise appearance on the brand this past Tuesday to challenge for the titles. They also had a match on SmackDown last night where they teamed up with Ricochet to take on IMPERIUM in a six-man tag team match, which they won.

At the Deadline event, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods looked to capture the NXT tag titles as a unit for the first time in their careers. Pretty Deadly had a lengthy title reign, and it didn't seem like it was going to come to an end this soon.

The teams went back and forth after the match started, allowing the former champions to take control of the bout after the referee was distracted. Elton Prince hit a Monkey Flip on Kingston, but the latter landed on his feet. The two stars then had a twerk-off in the ring.

Later on in the bout, Kofi sent Prince out of the ring. The latter grabbed both NXT tag titles and tossed them to his partner in the ring. All four men had a quadruple Eddie Guerrero spot, leaving the referee confused.

Lastly, Kofi hit Kit Wilson with a Trouble in Paradise on the outside, and The New Day delivered the Midnight Hour on Prince to win the match and become the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

