New Day member brutally mocks WWE champion ahead of RAW

By Robert Lentini
Modified Mar 03, 2025 20:12 GMT
The New Day are a heel faction on the red brand. [Image credit: WWE.com]
A member of The New Day mocked a WWE champion ahead of tonight's edition of RAW. This week's episode of the red brand will be the first show following Elimination Chamber 2025.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods betrayed Big E on the December 2, 2024, episode of RAW. The veteran offered to serve as their manager, but The New Day had no interest. A fan sent a message to the faction ahead of tonight's show and suggested that they wished they were Big E.

Kingston responded to the fan and shared photos of the former champion eating unhealthy food. He then took a shot at Ivar of The War Raiders' weight, and you can check it out in the post below.

"Galavanting through the streets unhinged and stuffing my face with the unhealthiest foods I can find as if to be campaigning for the promotion of morbid obesity? No, thank you. Sounds more like something@Ivar_WWE would be in to…" he wrote.
The War Raiders are the reigning World Tag Team Champions but have not defended the titles since their victory over American Made on the February 10 edition of WWE RAW.

Former WWE writer suggests someone should have helped Big E during The New Day's heel turn

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that another star should have come to Big E's aid during The New Day's betrayal a few months ago on WWE RAW.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo noted that Big E broke his neck and can't perform in the ring anymore. The legend stated that someone should have helped the 38-year-old during the segment.

"Big E broke a neck, can't work, all that stuff. You mean to tell me they couldn't come up with a storyline where somebody came to Big E's defense? Maybe he can't kick your butt, but I can. That's where I would have started because that's real life. You're going to bury this guy. He can't do anything physically but if I'm a buddy of his and I'm watching in the back, we're going to have an issue now. Bro, they didn't even do that," he said.
youtube-cover

Kingston and Woods defeated Latino World Order last Monday night in a tag team match. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the faction in the weeks ahead on RAW.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
