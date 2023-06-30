New Day member finally confirms his post-retirement plans

Fans will surely be sad to see New Day Members call time on their careers as they are one of the most entertaining acts of their era. During a recent interview, Xavier Woods opened up on his plans after retirement.

Woods has been with WWE since 2010 and has struggled to get a strong foothold in the company, until he formed a fruitful alliance with Big E and Kofi Kingston.

While he might be the only New Day member not to have a world title reign or a major singles push, Woods has been a pivotal part of one of the greatest trios in WWE history.

In addition to his wrestling responsibilities, the former TNA/IMPACT Wrestling star also spearheads his gaming channel, UpUpDownDown. The channel features WWE talent regularly making appearances.

Woods is still 36 years old and has a lot left in himself as a wrestling performer; however, he has two different plans after wrapping up his in-ring run. While speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Xavier Woods revealed that he looked forward to having a role at the G4 gaming network.

Woods is also learning to play the bass guitar and promised that he'd feature on the albums of many artists in the future.

"Definitely, G4 is the job that I'm going to be transitioning into once I'm done. I'm also learning bass as well. I have aspirations to be a studio bassist. So for all you artists in the next five or seven years, hopefully by the time, you guys are big, I understand how to play bass, and you hit through Atlanta, I'll play the bass for your album." [H/t WrestlingNews.co]

Why did WWE initially reject New Day's, Xavier Woods?

The former tag team champion of the New Day has had to work tremendously hard to get to WWE. Xavier Woods revealed that he sent a full resume the first time he tried getting into the company. Other indie promotions even ridiculed him for his meticulous approach.

Woods recalled getting a response from WWE, who told him that they wouldn't hire him as the company was looking for superstars taller than 6 feet.

WWE officials didn't close the door or a future signing, and as things panned out, Xavier Woods eventually found a spot on the roster and never looked back.

"WWE was the only group that sent me a letter back. I sent them to indies all across the place and overseas, and WWE was the first place to send me one. They just told me at this time; you're not the type that we're looking for. We're looking for guys over six feet tall, but try again in a few years."

Would you like to see the seemingly underrated New Day member get an extended singles push before he retires?

