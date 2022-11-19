New Day member makes fun of the current champion on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, New Day member Kofi Kingston ribbed the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther. While Woods and Kingston expressed their thoughts in a backstage interview, The Imperium distracted them.

Gunther and his team members called out Kofi Kingston and King Woods for making a mockery of the sport. The Ring General mentioned the duo has "stupid dance" moves, and they look like "clowns" with their gimmick inside the ring.

However, the latter took no time and pulled a classic New Day maneuver. Kingston, during the confrontation, said that Gunther looked like Lurch from The Addams Family.

The former WWE Champion took to Twitter to share a picture that showcased similarities between Lurch and Gunther.

"Where is the lie? GOT to be his uncle," Kingston tweeted.

The Monster and The Ring General finally met in the ring, thanks to the New Day

The Imperium challenged the former WWE Tag Team Champions to teach them a lesson. Unfortunately, Kofi and Xavier were one member short before their clash against Gunther and his stablemates.

However, King Woods and Kingston pulled out a surprise and brought out Braun Strowman to even the odds against The Imperium. Eventually, New Day and Strowman won the bout after the duo hit Midnight Hour on Kaiser.

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown GET OFF THE TRACKS WHEN THE TRAIN IS COMING THROUGH! GET OFF THE TRACKS WHEN THE TRAIN IS COMING THROUGH!#SmackDown https://t.co/GaCFNrb4rS

Braun Strowman has already advanced to the WWE SmackDown World Cup semi-finals. The tournament winner will receive a shot at the Intercontinental Championship.

After tonight's confrontation between the former WWE Universal Champion and the current Intercontinental Champion, fans will have to wait and see how the rivalry unfolds in a few weeks.

What do you think of Kofi Kingston's joke on Gunther? Sound off in the comment section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes