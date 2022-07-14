"It's very sobering to hear that" - New Day member on potentially career-ending injury 

Former WWE Champion and New Day member Big E has shared details surrounding his potentially career-threatening injury.

Big E has been part of the ultra-popular The New Day since 2014, alongside Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. While competing as part of the group on the March 11 episode of SmackDown, E took a bad suplex from Ridge Holland, which saw him break his neck.

The injury could've ended the big man's career, and the recovery process has been challenging. He was also given some tough news about his fractured C1 Vertebra refusing to ossify or form bone. E was even told that this bump could've "led to stroke, paralysis or death."

In an interview with ESPN, the former champion shared more updates about his current status and remained positive despite the setbacks. He stated that good wrestlers don't spend their time worrying about potential injuries.

"It's very sobering to hear that," Big E said. "...I think to be great at something like [pro wrestling], or at least to be competent, you can't spend all your time worrying about possibly fatal injuries or breaking your neck. You have to go out there and be free and in the moment. I think a lot of us as performers don't spend a lot of time thinking about that stuff. I never thought I would be."

What has The New Day been up to on WWE TV?

Even without their resident powerhouse Big E, The New Day has been relatively active on WWE programming.

Their last televised win came in a Friday Night SmackDown match against former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Shanky on June 17. They also lost to Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos during a few live events.

Additionally, they own recent victories over The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar), which also came as part of WWE Live Events.

It will be interesting to see when Big E re-joins his New Day stablemates on WWE TV. The Sportskeeda community wishes him a speedy recovery. You can read more about him by clicking right here.

