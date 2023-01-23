New Day member shares the reason for a break from WWE project besides wrestling

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently addressed The New Day's absence from WWE-affiliated podcasting.

Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E have shared many memories in and out of the ring throughout their nearly decade-long careers. Aside from multiple WWE Tag Team Championship reigns, the group can be seen battling each other in various video game universes on Woods' popular YouTube channel, Up Up Down Down.

The trio have been virtually inseparable since its official formation in 2014, but recent events have p the members to become estranged.

In late 2019, the group embarked on a new podcasting endeavor, hosting the WWE-affiliated show The New Day: Feel The Power, which they frequently captured while on the road at arenas and hotels.

However, since September 2021, the talk show has only recapped previous episodes, labeling them as "Best Of," with no episodes airing.

Kingston recently told Fightful that the dynamic team have been "trying to figure out how they can get it going again" each day at a time.

The 41-year-old also stated that, while recording via Zoom was enjoyable, there is "more magic" when the trio are together.

The New Day will complete one year in March 2023 without Big E

Big E has been sidelined for nearly a year due to a severe neck injury suffered during an episode of SmackDown in March.

Before his injury in March 2022, Big E switched brands, cashing in the Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE Championship in September 2021. He then lost the title to Brock Lesnar in a Five-Way match at Day 1 2022.

There has been no update on when E will return to the ring following his injury. He is currently preparing for an upcoming neck scan in March.

Woods and Kofi Kingston have held down the fort in Big E's absence, but the group is yet to appear in full force on WWE television in ten months. In E's absence, the multi-time tag team champions added another accolade to their long list. New Day recently won the NXT Tag Team Titles for the first time in their careers by defeating Pretty Deadly.

While the former WWE Champion remains upbeat, he has stated that he will have to make the best career decision based on what the doctors tell him.

