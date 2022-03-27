"Looking like a stud" - New Day members share a health update on Big E

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston recently provided updates on Big E's health.

The former WWE Champion suffered a broken neck after a botched belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland at ringside on the March 11 episode of SmackDown.

WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton caught up with New Day members Kofi Kingston and the returning King Woods on Talking Smack this week. King Woods shared an update that E was at home and recuperating well from his broken neck.

Here's what Woods had to say:

"E's feeling good. He's at home doing his thing. He's recuperating as we say. Put him in the hyperbolic time chamber." [3:43-3:50]

Kofi also mentioned that Big E was in the best of health and spirits. He stated that E had started moving around and was looking great.

"Rest and recovery, you know what I'm saying? There are a lot of people out there who've been giving him a lot of love. And it's been helping, with all that positive energy. You see all of his social media posts. He's in real good spirits. He's moving around. He's looking great - talk about outfits. He's been out there looking like a stud with his outfits on, man!" Kofi added. [3:51-4:10]

You can watch the full video here:

Big E's neck injury could have been worse

Big E has been very active on social media since his injury. The former WWE Champion posted several videos on Twitter thanking fans for their love and warm wishes. He also provided updates on his injury.

In a recent tweet, The New Day member mentioned that he had learned that the injury could have resulted in a stroke, paralysis, or even death and that he was lucky to have escaped with a broken neck.

Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE Had my first doctor’s appointment and learning (because of the C1 fracture) I narrowly escaped a stroke, paralysis or death is very sobering. Life feels even more precious and valuable now. Had my first doctor’s appointment and learning (because of the C1 fracture) I narrowly escaped a stroke, paralysis or death is very sobering. Life feels even more precious and valuable now.

As of this writing, there is no update on when E will be fit to compete again. It could be a while before we see the Powerhouse of Positivity back inside the squared circle.

While using the quotes from this article, please credit Talking Smack and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

